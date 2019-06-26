Sims aims to end Formula E season on a high

MOTORSPORT

BICKMARSH driver Alexander Sims hopes to end the ABB FIA Formula E Championship on a high next month after missing out on a points finish at the penultimate round at Bern on Saturday.

Sims finished 11th around the Swiss street circuit, but he’s hoping for better fortunes when the curtains come down on the Formula E season in a double header in New York on Saturday, 13th July and Sunday, 14th July.

“We had good race pace – the car felt quick and we were making good forward progress during the race. It was surprising how different things were between qualifying and the race,” said Sims.

“Unfortunately, qualifying dictates so much and the final result was scuppered by this.

“We need to understand why we weren’t able to realise our potential, especially given the qualifying performance in Berlin.

“It was a shame to start so far back on a track that’s narrow with overtaking very difficult.

“Being hit by another car in the opening laps didn’t help and cost some positions; given the race pace and forward momentum, if it weren’t for the incident, we could have been fighting for points.

“The car felt strong and I hope we can take that race feel into the final event of the season.”

Sims set a fastest lap time of 1:19.908 during qualifying in his BMW iFE.18 race car.

Both he and his team-mate António Félix da Costa both struggled to set a time indicative of their race pace, with Sims securing a 17th-place grid position.

Sims had a clean start off the line before a major incident in the first chicane triggered a number of collisions on the tight track, causing the race to be temporarily halted. Having avoided the incidents, Sims inherited a place from a retiring Robin Frijns to restart the race 16th after a lengthy stoppage.

With the race back underway, a late-braking Edoardo Mortara locked up into turn seven and collided with Sims, knocking him down the order to 20th place.

With only superficial damage, Sims resumed his charge and with some fast and consistent running, he crossed the line 14th, before being elevated to 11th following post-race penalties for other entrants.