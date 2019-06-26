Stratford juniors impress at Curborough sprint circuit

CYCLING

FIVE Stratford Cycling Club juniors impressed at the sprint circuit at Curborough near Lichfield on Saturday.

Sam Abbott was the sole representative in the U12 boys’ race and he put in a fantastic performance.

He held on to the lead group throughout the race and at times he set the pace before coming home in a well deserved fifth place.

In the U8 girls’ race, Elise Storey came sixth, just a whisker away from overtaking the girl in fifth.

Meanwhile, Oscar Martin, Matthew Jordan and Joshua Darlow took part in the U14 boys’ race.

After escaping a nasty crash which left two riders unable to continue, Martin finished sixth, Jordan finished tenth and Darlow 20th.