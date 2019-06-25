Leaders inch closer towards Premier Division glory

TENNIS

WILDMOOR Summer Tennis League Premier Division leaders Alcester A clinched closer towards the title with a 3-1 victory over Evesham.

The title favourites started slowly, losing their opening rubber as Sam Thruston-nend and Barney Williams (Alcester A) lost to Andrew Crowther and Sam Turner (Evesham) 3-6, 3-6.

They then bounced back to beat Paul Everett and Simon Wall (Evesham) 6-1, 6-1.

On the other court Tom Watson and Charlie Watson (Alcester A) beat Everett and Wall 6-1, 6-1, before just overcoming Crowther and Turner 6-3, 4-6, 1-0.

Second-placed Pershore remain in hot pursuit of Alcester following their 3-1 victory over Chipping Campden.

Mike Langston and Matt Sime (Pershore) beat Geoff Vaughan and Tobias Kemp (Campden) 6-3, 6-1 and then beat George Richards and Tom Partridge (Campden) 6-3, 6-3.

Charlie Crisp and Jon Guppy (Pershore) lost out to Richards and Partridge in a championship tie-break 7-6, 3-6, 0-1, but then squeezed past Vaughan and Kemp in a second tie-breaker 7-5, 4-6, 1-0.

Reigning champions Stratford-on-Avon returned to form to take maximum points off Alcester B.

Alaister Orchard and Max Hurtubise (Stratford) beat Matt Fielding and Duncan Robinson (Alcester B) 6-1, 6-1 and then beat Pete Watson and Gareth Price (Alcester B) 6-4, 6-2.

Oliver Plaskett and George Adams (Stratford) beat Watson and Price 6-3, 6-1 before overcoming Fielding and Robinson 6-1, 6-2.

Littleton secured a 3-1 victory over Henley, but the game was closer than the scoreline suggested, with three of the four rubbers going to championship tie-breaks. Sean and Ali Witheford (Littleton) overcame Tom Griffiths and Tom West (Henley) 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 and then Oli Didlick and Carrick Waldron (Henley) 4-6, 6-3, 1-0.

Craig Witheford and Richard Herborn (Littleton) beat Didlick and Waldron 6-4, 6-3, but lost to Griffiths and West 6-2, 3-6, 0-1.

Redditch cemented top spot in Division One, thanks to a 3-1 win over third-placed Moreton-in-Marsh.

Ardencote Manor join them at the top after they disposed of Shipston-on-stour by a 4-0 scoreline, leaving the latter in real danger of the drop.

Alcester C pulled away from the relegation zone with an invaluable 3-1 win over mid-table Claverdon.

Division Two leaders Bidford A slipped up in their hunt for title glory after being held to a 2-2 draw by mid-table Inkberrow B.

Shipston kept the pressure on Bidford by claiming maximum points, dominating Evesham B in a 4-0 victory.

Redditch B also closed the gap courtesy of a resounding 4-0 result over Studley B.

Meanwhile, the bottom two teams met which produced a 3-1 win for Campden C over Inkberrow C.

Stratford C remain top of Division Four following their comfortable 4-0 victory over fifth-placed Moreton-in-Marsh B.

Second-placed Wildmoor A had their match against Bidford B postponed by the rain.

Third-placed Redditch C lost ground on the top two after a 3-1 defeat to Warwickshire County Council, who moved away from the drop zone and up to fifth.

Elsewhere, Aston Cantlow consolidated fourth spot with a 3-1 win over basement boys Tysoe.

In Division Five, Pershore saw their match away at Littleton B postponed due to the rain, with Claverdon’s match against Wildmoor C also falling foul of the weather.

Henley C moved away from the bottom two with a 3-1 victory over Moreton-in-Marsh C while Wildmoor C overpowered Moreton C 4-0.