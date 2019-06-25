Criminals use digger to raid Fenny Compton Co-Op

A devastating early morning ram-raid on Fenny Compton’s Co-Op, in which criminals used a digger to steal a cash machine, has left villagers shocked.

The raid happened at around 2.40am with police officers arriving to find extensive damage to the shop and the ATM missing.

Warwickshire Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have seen suspicious activity earlier in the evening to contact them.

If you have any information call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 38 of 25 June.