Four rugby players tackle the Three Peaks Challenge

FOUR rugby players from Shottery RFC and Stratford RFC successfully completed the national Three Peaks Challenge and raised £1,100 for local rugby charity – The Pearcecroft Trust.

The Pearcecroft Trust helps players who have been seriously injured playing rugby for their respective clubs and unfortunately sustained a life changing injury on the pitch.

One such player, who benefitted from the support of the Trust and who was recently featured in the Herald, is former Stratford RFC player Jon ‘Taz’ Tarrant who had part of his leg amputated following a horrific accident during a home match in November 2017.

Jon’s fellow players took part in a fundraising 250 mile 12 hour bike-a-thon in April which raised towards the £8,000 needed for a specialist prosthetic limb for Jon.

Saturday 8th and Sunday 9th June, Richard Beattie (Shottery and formerly Stratford), Callum Cook (Stratford), Dennis Cook (Shottery) and Paul Roberts (Shottery) raised funds for The Pearcecroft Trust.

The national three peaks challenge involves climbing the three highest peaks of Wales, England and Scotland within 24 hours and with a total walking distance of over 23 miles and an ascent total of 10,052 feet, the equivalent of over a third of the way up Mount Everest.

The team completed the challenge without any support, which included driving over 600 miles from Stratford to Ben Nevis in less than 24 hours, as well as the climbs themselves.

