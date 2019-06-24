Earlswood boss Reynolds adds his backroom staff

FOOTBALL

EARLSWOOD Town boss Tom Reynolds has named his backroom team for the coming Total Motion Midland League Division Two campaign in the form of Luke Evans and Tad Elder.

Reynolds knows both men well and saw it as an important appointment to have someone he trusts in the dugout this season given he will still be playing.

Evans previously worked with Reynolds when he was captain of Racing Club Warwick and has extensive coaching and management experience.

Having previously been in charge of the youth set-ups at Highgate United, Redditch United and Racing Club Warwick, Evans stepped up as joint-caretaker manager for Warwick, leading them to sixth place in Midland League Division One in 2017.

He also has experience of Midland League Division Two after a spell at Feckenham last season.

The staff will once again be joined by long-term physio Paul Maguire, who will continue in his role for another season.

The trio took their first pre season session on Saturday with a squad of 25 turning out and several more to come back over the next two weeks as pre-season gets into full flow.