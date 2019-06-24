Weekend cricket results

CRICKET

Saturday, 22nd June

Warwickshire League, Premier Division

Stratford 131 all out (20pts) bt Streetly 118 all out (5pts)

Division Four

Massey Ferguson 210-4 (20pts) bt Stratford 2nds 209 all out (5pts)

Cotswold Hills League, Premier Division

Bretforton 177 all out (23pts) bt Kineton 61 all out (5pts)

Exhall & Wixford 225-6 (22pts) bt Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 201 all out (8pts)

Long Itchington 261-8 (22pts) bt Alcester & Ragley 142 all out (6pts)

Overbury 226-6 (21pts) bt Lapworth 225-8 (8pts)

Wellesbourne 131-1 (21pts) bt Shipston-on-Stour 127 all out (2pts)

Division One

Elmley Castle 223-7 (22pts) bt Leek Wootton 139 all out (5pts)

Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 2nds 192 all out lost to Tanworth & Camp Hill 241-8 (22pts)

Rowington 128-4 (20pts) bt Ashton-under-Hill 127 all out (4pts)

Warwickshire County Council 91 all out (3pts) lost to FISSC 282-6 (24pts)

Winchcombe 160 all out (4pts) lost to Leamington 3rds 162-3 (21pts)

Division Two

Badsey 211 all out (7pts) lost to Adlestrop 212-4 (23pts)

Catherine de Barnes 53 all out (3pts) lost to Kenilworth Wardens 3rds 249-6 (24pts)

Leamington 4ths 213-6 (22pts) bt Moreton-in-Marsh 167 all out (6pts)

Temple Grafton 121 all out (4pts) lost to Wellesbourne 2nds 122-7 (17pts)

Woodbourne 79 all out (4pts) lost to Stoneleigh 158-9 (22pts)

Division Three

Ashorne & Moreton Morrell 84-2 (21pts) bt Earlswood 3rds 83 all out (1pt)

Blockley 161-4 (21pts) bt Stanway 157 all out (5pts)

Mickleton 128-3 (20pts) bt Ebrington 124 all out (2pts)

Shipston-on-Stour 2nds 132-9 (5pts) lost to Long Itchington 2nds 133-6 (18pts)

The Lenches 122 all out (3pts) lost to Broadway 125-4 (20pts)

Division Four

Claverdon 145 all out (19pts) bt Henley-in-Arden 125 all out (7pts)

Great Alne 173-8 (20pts) bt Exhall & Wixford 2nds 142 all out (6pts)

Leek Wootton 2nds 147 all out (4pts) lost to Rowington 2nds 210-5 (22pts)

Stratford Bards 233-4 (6pts) lost to Bidford-on-Avon 261-2 (19pts)

Tanworth & Camp Hill 2nds 155-6 (20pts) bt Fladbury 153 all out (5pts)

Division Five

Alcester & Ragley 2nds 177-9 (19pts) bt Inkberrow 173-7 (7pts)

Coventry Blues 233-9 (22pts) bt Catherine de Barnes 2nds 122 all out (5pts)

Southam 275-5 (24pts) bt Dorridge & Hockley Heath 42 all out (2pts)

Welford-on-Avon 142-6 (17pts) bt Warwick 3rds 141-7 (5pts)

Division Six

Broadway 2nds 261-8 (24pts) bt Kenilworth 3rds 68 all out (4pts)

Earlswood 4ths 103 all out (5pts) lost to Overbury 2nds 162-8 (22pts)

Kenilworth Wardens 4ths 177-5 (20pts) bt Winchcombe 2nds 174-9 (5pts)

Kineton 2nds 178-9 (21pts) bt Bearley 168 all out (7pts)

Lapworth 2nds 256-3 (24pts) bt Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 3rds 99 all out (1pt)

Division Seven

Earlswood 5ths 34 all out (5pts) lost to Elmley Castle 2nds 166 all out (22pts)

Kenilworth Wardens 5ths 109-9 (4pts) lost to Bretforton 2nds 110-7 (16pts)

Lapworth 3rds 159-8 (20pts) bt The Lenches 2nds 122 all out (5pts)

Sunday, 23rd June

Arden Sunday League, Division Three

Harborne 218-3 (24pts) bt Wellesbourne 211 all out (5pts)