Western Road 100-bed care home application submitted

Plans for a new 100-bed care home on land off Western Road have been submitted to the district council after developers aired the proposals at a public consultation last month.

The application, from Berkley Care Group, says the home would provide nursing, dementia and residential care and incorporate facilities such as a bistro, cinema, gym, hairdressers, a 30-space car park and cycle parking stands.

Berkley say the home would help Stratford care for a growing elderly population

The land itself has recently been cleared and was previously used as a railway sidings.

In recent years plans to build a railway turntable or a railway museum were proposed for the land, but these ideas have now been abandoned.

A decision on the application is not expected to be made until mid-August