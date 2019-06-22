Conservation organisation objects to Garden Village

The Cotswolds Conservation Board are the latest organisation to object to the proposed garden village at Long Marston Airfield, expressing concerns about its impact on the Cotswolds Area of Natural Beauty.

A planning application for 3,100 of the proposed 3,500 homes proposed at the Garden Village was submitted in June last year by CALA Homes and a decision is scheduled to be made in September.

However The Cotswolds Conservation Board are worried that the landscape and visual impact of the development has not been adequately assessed and have called for the developer to provide more information.

Their submission notes: “The Board is concerned that the proposed development will generate a significant increase in the number of vehicle movements in the Cotswolds Area of Natural Beauty (AONB), which in turn will have an adverse effect on the tranquility of the AONB. This issue has not been adequately addressed in the planning application.”

Organisations such as Highways England have also recommended that planning permission not be granted until further information is submitted by the developer concerning traffic impact and mitigation.

Cotswold District Council and several parish councils are currently objecting to the application as well.

The garden village application is linked to another for Stratford’s proposed South Western Relief Road, which has been subject to vocal opposition from the Stratford Residents Action Group.