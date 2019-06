A man in his late 50s has died following a collision involving a car and a motorcycle between Wellesbourne and Ettington this morning.

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance along with two ambulances and a paramedic officer from the West Midlands Ambulance Service were sent to the collision, which occurred at 10.49am on the A429 Ettington Road.

The female driver of the car was also treated by paramedics.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is urged to call police on 101.