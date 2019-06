Emergency services are currently at the scene of a serious road traffic collision between Wellesbourne and Ettington involving a car and a motorbike.

The Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance along with two ambulances and a paramedic officer from the West Midlands Ambulance Service were sent to the collision, which occurred at 10.49am on the A429 Ettington Road.

The male motorcyclist and the female driver of the car are being assessed at the scene.