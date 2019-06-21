Collicutt appointed as Town’s head of football operations

FOOTBALL

STRATFORD Town have appointed former Evesham United boss Paul Collicutt as their head of football operations.

Collicutt, who was sacked by the Robins at the end of last season after a five-year stint with the club, also brings with him midfielder Joe Tumelty and physio Ally Major.

The 60-year-old met with fans yesterday, Thursday, at a Q&A session hosted at the Arden Garages Stadium with new manager Tommy Wright.

Collicutt was approached by club director Jed McCrory in what was described as ‘an infectious 30-minute telephone conversation’.

Speaking of Collicutt’s appointment, Wright told the Herald: “It’s great to have somebody like Paul on board.

“I have got a really good team surrounding me now and Paul brings a wealth of experience having managed in regions completely different to what I have managed in.

“That in turn increases the player pool we can pick from.

“As part of Paul coming across, we’ve also signed Joe and from what I have heard about him he is a really good footballer.

“From what I understand, he had a double hernia operation last season which limited his game time, but once he is fully fit I am sure he will be able to add to the squad.”

Wright also confirmed that the versatile Lewis Wilson and midfielder Ross Oulton will remain at Stratford Town.

He also revealed next week could prove to be a busy week with more players from last season’s squad signing for a further year as well as a number of new faces expected at the Arden Garages Stadium.