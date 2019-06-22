‘It’s not to late to save the planet’

Environmental campaigners in Stratford are to host a special event aimed at convincing local people that it is not too late to make a change and save the planet.

The Stratford Climate Action Forum will host its Climate Action Day at Stratford Methodist Church today (Saturday) between 10am-4pm.

The church, which has a host of green features, was chosen because it demonstrates how public buildings can reduce their carbon footprint.

While there is still time to make a difference to the climate, Saturday’s event also emphasises the importance of taking urgent action now.

The Action Day will feature around 30 stalls, workshops and an electric car will be on display.

The event’s keynote speech, entitled ‘Climate Change: Why We Can Still Do Something’ will be delivered by Dr Lisa Schipper at 11am while others called ‘Reducing Waste in Stratford’ (12:15), and ‘Saving Energy in the Home’ will take place at 12.15pm and 1.45pm.

Food will be provided by Stratford Plantarium Café and the event will be opened by Stratford mayor Kate Rolfe.

Around 30 campaign groups, charities and eco-businesses will take part.