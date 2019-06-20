Stratford gears up for 13th Beer and Cider Festival

Stratford Racecourse will become a real ale lover’s paradise later this weekend as the CAMRA Shakespeare Branch prepares to hold its 13th Beer and Cider Festival at the venue.

The festival, which takes place tomorrow (Friday) between 12noon and 11pm and on Saturday between 11am-11pm, will feature 70 outstanding local and national real ales.

Organisers are promising something for everyone, from pale and golden ales to best bitters, stouts and IPAs.

If you’re after a different tipple, around 30 ciders and perries will be available ranging from sweet traditional scrumpy to medium and dry ciders.

Food is on offer both days until 9.30pm, with Mexican cuisine and a pig roast to choose from.

On Friday there will be the official opening by William Shakespeare in person at 4:00 pm, followed by the presentation of a cheque to The Shakespeare Hospice.

The group’s nominated charity, The Shakespeare Hospice, benefited by more than £1,300 from last year’s event and will be supported once again this year.

Since the establishment of the festival in 2007 more than £12,000 has been donated to the charity in total.

On Saturday there will be entertainment throughout the day, starting with Lucas D and The Groove Ghetto from 2pm – 4pm, followed by the Steve Ajao Blues Giants from 5pm – 7pm.