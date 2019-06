Firefighters came to the rescue of four stranded ducklings in Earlswood yesterday after they became trapped underneath a manhole.

The birds were reported to be trapped in Earlswood Lakes Causeway just after 1pm, with the crew from Henley arriving to find them chirping loudly and unable to escape.

A plan was quickly devised and using a specialist reach and rescue pole the ducklings were rescued.

After a check-up at the scene they were left in the care of Swan Rescue.