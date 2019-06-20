Manor to party like it’s 1919

A MUCH-LOVED National Trust property will celebrate its centenary in style this coming weekend with theatre, music and food. One hundred years ago, while serving in the trenches in the First World War, Charles Wade saw Snowshill Manor advertised for sale in a copy of Country Life magazine.

He was captivated by the property and determined that when the war ended he would buy it and create his vision for a stage set for his growing collection of remarkable objects.

On 24th June 1919 he signed the paperwork and became the new owner of Snowshill. His legacy still captivates visitors today and this Saturday and Sunday, 22nd and 23rd June, Snowshill will be celebrating that centenary.

Visitors can enjoy a little theatre from Spaniel in the Works on the lawn outside the manor and the gardens will echo with music from the time as Claire Darby, in the guise of Vesta Tilley, brings some Edwardian music hall to Snowshill.

In the manor visitors can enjoy Charles Wade’s remarkable house and collection and also hear readings of his poems.

They will then have the opportunity to soak up all the atmosphere of the weekend of celebration with food on offer in the café.

The weekend is open to all and no pre-booking is required. Normal admission charges apply and National Trust members are admitted free.