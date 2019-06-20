Record number of police recruits at special parade

A record 76 new recruits at Warwickshire Police were put through their paces during a special parade at the force’s Leek Wootton headquarters yesterday.

The officers, who are at various points in their training, were inspected by Chief Constable Martin Jelley and Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe following the parade.

Their rigorous training programme involves everything from classroom-based law and legislation learning to practical exercises, fitness tests and first aid courses.

In the coming weeks they will be deployed across the county.

Mr Seccombe said: “I was delighted to attend the parade and to see so many student officers joining Warwickshire Police. Having increased the Council Tax Precept earlier this year in order to boost front line policing, these student officers are proof of the force growing as result of that investment. It will lead to greater numbers of police officers on the ground in Warwickshire to help keep us all safe.

“With the numbers rising from 800 to over 950 this year, I am confident that policing in Warwickshire will become more effective and that communities will see a visible difference – something I know they will warmly welcome.”

Warwickshire Police’s Chief Constable Martin Jelley added: “I am proud to see so many officers and PCSOs on parade at our headquarters this morning. Having consulted with the force history society, this represents the highest number of officers simultaneously in training and on parade together at any one time in our 162 year history. On completion of this important period of learning, these officers will be welcome additions to our patrol and safer neighbourhood teams in the coming weeks, helping us to continue to protect people from harm.”