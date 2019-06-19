Stratford MP now supporting Boris Johnson for PM

Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi has switched his support to Boris Johnson in the conservative leadership contest after his preferred candidate Dominic Raab was eliminated from the race yesterday.

Mr Johnson is the clear front runner so far, 80 votes ahead of his nearest rival Jeremy Hunt.

After failing to gain the required 33 votes to stay in the contest yesterday, Dominic Raab today said he would now be supporting Boris Johnson.

Kenilworth and Southam MP Jeremy Wright continues to give his backing to Sajid Javid in the leadership race.

