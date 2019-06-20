In-form Burdus-Cook leads the way at Offa’s Dyke 15

ATHLETICS

FOLLOWING his success as the club’s first finisher at the recent Two Castles Run, Matt Burdus-Cook replicated that honour at the Offa’s Dyke 15 where he was the first of 12 Stratford AC runners. Burdus-Cook placed ninth overall in 1:53:28, finishing third in his age category.

Drew Sambridge (15th, 1:59:31) was the next to finish followed by Ivan Sarti (31st, 2:08:01), who was second in his age category, less than a minute behind the category winner.

Kieran Tursner (41st, 2:11:36) was making a welcome return after a lengthy period of injury while David Smyth (52nd, 2:17:25) was a couple of minutes ahead of Mark Hateley (56th, 2:19:23) who was followed by Peter Sugden (70th, 2:24:00), Adam Evans (84th, 2:27:55) and Karl Harris (92nd, 2:28:53).

Liuba Pasa was the first of the three Stratford AC women to finish. She completed the event in 2:43:54 to finish fifth in her age category.

She was followed by an in-form Rebecca Pridham, whose time of 2:52:41 was some eight minutes quicker than her time last year.

Finally, Louise Stewart completed the race in 3:24:28.

British Masters 5k Road Championships

PHIL Brennan added another medal to his vast collection by taking silver in the M75 category at the British Masters 5k Road Championships.

Held as part of the Horwich Festival of Running in Lancashire, the three-and-a-bit lap course is described as ‘challenging with a character-building climb and descent on each lap’.

Brennan completed the race in 23:13, exactly the same time as his run there two years ago.

He finished second to the legendary Martin Ford, on his way back from long term injury, and ahead of John Horton, another good track and road runner.

The race results are also used as part of the selection process for the autumn international cross country teams, so Brennan didn’t do his chances of selection any harm with his performance.

Arden 9

THREE weeks after a strong run at the Ryton 5, Ollie Senior notched up another top-25 finish to lead the Stratford AC contingent home at the Arden 9.

Senior, contesting the race for the first time, finished 24th in 54:26. He was followed by Luke Watkins (1:09:29) who was just 21 seconds slower than when he last competed in the race five years ago.

Stratford’s top two women were separated by just 38 seconds as Annie Cox (1:10:20) was followed home by Emma Donnelly (1:10:58) who was a couple of minutes quicker than last year.

Next was Arden 9 regular Dave Maundrell (1:18:32) just 49 seconds slower than last year, but quicker than he was in 2017.

Maggie Macleod (1:18:50) was the next Stratford member to finish, followed by husband Stuart Macleod (1:29:04).

Pippa Abrams (1:28.57) finished between the Macleods. Finally, John Butler finished in a time of 1:50:46.