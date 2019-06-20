Club celebrates 125th anniversary with fundraisers

GOLF

STRATFORD-on-Avon Golf Club teed off in style with two charity fundraisers as part of their 125th anniversary celebrations.

Last Tuesday, the club hosted what is likely to be one of the biggest Pro Am tournaments on the PGA Midlands circuit, as 184 players stepped onto the fairway for the event.

Teams of three members or visiting players were joined by a leading professional from the region to compete for the £6,000 prize fund.

In the individual event, it was Matthew Fieldsend, from Drayton Park Golf Club, who took home the winner’s cheque by scoring an impressive six under par score of 66.

Matthew Cort, from Beedles Lake Golf Club, was one shot further back on 67.

In the team event, it was Lea Marston Golf Club who won, with the leading Stratford team of Brent Harding, Roger Holbeche and Peter Bachelor in third place.

More than £5,000 was raised for captain Jim O’Halleran’s chosen charity Echoes, which is associated with the Shakespeare Hospice and supports children and young people facing or experiencing loss.

Then on Friday, a rather different challenge was undertaken by four professionals associated with the club in attempting to play 125 holes in one day.

Andy Sullivan, three-time European Tour winner, Ryder Cup 2016 player and honorary member, Fred Jewsbury, the club’s assistant professional, Rob Copperthwaite, a leading county scratch handicap player and now a playing professional, and club manager Dan Hacker teed off at 4.30am in their quest of successfully completing the challenge in aid of Victim Support, an independent charity for people affected by crime.

They eventually finished in front of a packed supporting membership at 9pm, having recorded an unbelievable 155 birdies.

The day is set to raise in excess of £10,000.

There are a number of other events to recognise the Clubs achievement of 125 years throughout the year which will also raise funds for Echoes.