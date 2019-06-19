Do3 stamps presence at weekend races

TRIATHLON

WARWICKSHIRE triathlon squad Do3 were in resilient form at the weekend with a decisive sweep of the podium at the inaugural race in the 2019 Oxford Triathlon Series.

Jamie Chatfield won his age group and was seventh overall in 1:35 after completing the course which comprised a 1km open water swim, 35km bike and 7.5km run,

Kate O’Neill was second in her age group in 1:48 and Amy Hinton third with a time of 1:49.

Andrew McLeish also took part ahead of his Ironman Austria-Karnten race in early July.

Two of Do3’s strongest swimmers, Stuart Mackay and Sara Northover placed well in the WTS Nottingham British Sprint Championships, despite their favoured swim discipline being changed at short notice due to the severe rain.

Northover won bronze in her age group and Mackay finished in the top ten in his age group in 47:05.

Jason Robbins also completed the event in a time of 1:07.

Alison Robbins raced the shorter course over a 1.5km run, 11km bike and 1.35km run and was first female overall in a time of 36:54.

Further afield, Paul Nash was in Estonia for the Ironman 70.3 Otepää and Toni Senior topped up a season of open water swim successes at Crantock Biathlon where she was third lady overall on the 2km sea swim and 5km run course.

Head coach Dave Knight: “It was fantastic to have such a big Do3 representation in Nottingham and a shame the weather put paid to the swim as our strongest swimmers were ready to race.

“Needless to say they rose to the challenge with excellent results in a very strong field.

“Jamie and the team did the squad proud in Oxford too and Toni continues to assert her presence in major open water events.”