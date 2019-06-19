Three more players added to the Stratford Town squad

FOOTBALL

STRATFORD Town have confirmed three more players have signed registration forms ahead of the 2019/20 Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central campaign.

Goalkeeper Sam Lomax, who stands at a massive 6ft 9ins tall, is a familiar face for new Town boss Tommy Wright having been part of his Nuneaton Town squad in the 2016/17 campaign.

Defenders Tom Fishwick and Cody Fisher have also put pen to paper to stay on for the 2019/20 season.

Wright said: “We are delighted to secure the signature of Sam Lomax, he is a player I know well from my time at Nuneaton.

“His performances in the academy side earned him a move to Aston Villa.

“Standing at 6ft 9ins, he gives us a big presence between the sticks and he can’t wait to get going.”

“Fishwick and Fisher also put pen to paper to stay on.

“We are delighted they are staying and we are looking forward to working with them.”