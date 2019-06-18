Lottery boost for Stratford Uniform Bank

Stratford Uniform Bank has been awarded more than £7,000 by the National Lottery to continue its important work.

Stratford mum Kirsty Powell started the uniform bank last year, having been stunned at the price of her child’s new compulsory school PE kit.

In addition to forming the uniform bank, Kirsty also urged local headteachers to bring down the costs or not to make items with school logos, which are the most expensive, compulsory.

Since then many have donated pre-loved items to the bank, leading the organisation to seek new space, with a shipping container at Stratford School its new home.

The uniform bank received a further boost this week as they were given £7,142 by the National Lottery.

Kirsty said: “In August we will have been up and running for a year, so far we’ve helped just over 100 children. Last year we missed the rush a little bit, but we’re starting to see more and more people come to us as the new school year approaches.

“We will be spending a lot of the lottery money on secondary school uniforms, mostly the branded item that are most expensive and which are in most demand. Primary school uniforms are mostly not too expensive, but as children move to secondary school things like blazers cost £40, skirts £20 so for some families that will be a bit of a shock.

“Universal Credit is one of the contributing factors for people coming to us for help, but it’s not the only reason, we actually get more parents who are in work coming to us or those on zero hours contracts. We help some families who have been victims of domestic abuse too and also those who may have an illness in the family.

“We’re in the process of becoming a charity and that will hopefully open up even more doors to us.”