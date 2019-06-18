Rain brings early end to top-of-the-table clash

CRICKET

Cotswold Hills League, Premier Division

Exhall & Wixford 92-3

Wellesbourne did not bat

Match abandoned

THE highly-anticipated top-of-the-table clash between reigning champions Wellesbourne and league leaders Exhall & Wixford at Loxley Close on Saturday was brought to an abrupt end by a heavy shower of rain.

After losing the toss, visiting Exhall & Wixford were put into bat and they made a decent start in the bowler-friendly conditions, as openers Craig Atherton and Sam Smith began well.

Atherton then fell to a catch by Sean Hopwood off the bowling of Noah Rose for 24.

Incoming batsman Stuart Reeve and Smith continued to bat well, but Reeve was then clean bowled by Darren Mole for 12.

And when Smith went to a catch by Travis Butcher off Tom Stephenson, the match was looking evenly poised with Exhall on 92-3 from 22 overs before rain caused an early abandonment.

With Wellesbourne picking up six points in comparison to Exhall’s five, the reigning champions closed the gap on the league leaders to 11 points.