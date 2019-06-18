Lucky lamb safe after Bearley canal rescue

A lucky lamb is safe and well after being rescued from an aqueduct in Bearley this morning.

Firefighters from Henley and the Large Animal Rescue Unit from Rugby attended at the canal on Salters Lane after receiving a call that the animal was stuck in the waterway.

On arrival the lamb was swimming, clearly distressed and tired.

The crew were able to quickly rescue the animal by lifting it out of the canal and onto the aqueduct walkway before an improvised halter was made and it was led to safety.

Shortly after the rescue the landowner was contacted and the lamb was reunited with its flock.