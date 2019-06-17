Revan joins Stratford Town and Cox agrees to stay

FOOTBALL

STRATFORD Town have been boosted by the news marauding full-back Chris Cox will be staying at the club and that former Derby County winger Kurtis Revan has made the move to the Arden Garages Stadium.

Cox, who was voted as the Herald’s Player of the Season for the 2018/19 campaign, had offers to move on, but new Town boss Tommy Wright has managed to retain the former Coventry United defender who has become a popular figure among the Blues faithful since his arrival.

“I am delighted Coxy is staying,” said Wright.

“He had a great season last year and will be looking to improve again this coming season.

“He had a few offers to move on, but he has bought into our plans for him and I can’t wait to get to work with him.”

Meanwhile, 23-year-old winger Revan is a familiar face for Wright having been part of his Corby Town squad which won the Southern League Premier Division back in 2014/15.

Revan, a former Derby County Academy product, has also had stints at King’s Lynn Town, Leamington and Barwell.

Wright added: “Kurtis is a quick, powerful winger that I’m looking forward to working with again.

“He adds to our attacking options for next seasons. He is very direct and will add pace to the front line.

“He can also play as a central striker.”

More player news is expected to follow in the coming days.