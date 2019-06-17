Drugs recovered after stolen car fails to stop for police near Wellesbourne

THE Operational Patrol Unit for Warwickshire posted on their Facebook that a VW Jetta failed to stop for them on the A429 near Wellesbourne, today Monday.

Information on the OPU Facebook said: “VW Jetta failed to stop for us on the A429 near Wellesbourne. The vehicle is a stolen vehicle on false number plates. The driver of the vehicle lost control and crashed off the road. Three male offenders de camped and ran from the vehicle all three were quickly captured and are now in custody. We have recovered a large quantity of Class A and Class B drugs, balaclavas, and another set of false number plates. The vehicle will be recovered for a full forensic examination.”.