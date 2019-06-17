Alcester A continue their march to summer crown

TENNIS

ALCESTER A opened up a 32-point gap at the top of the Wildmoor Summer League Premier Division with a 4-0 victory over Henley-in-Arden, who now look doomed to relegation.

The league leaders dropped only five games in a one-sided encounter.

Charlie Watson and Sam Thruston-nend (Alcester A) beat Carrick Waldron and Tom Griffiths (Henley) 6-0, 6-0 and then beat Max Retallack and Matt Williams (Henley) 6-0, 6-0.

Stuart Beach and Barney Williams (Alcester A) beat Retallack and Williams 6-0, 6-0 before downing Waldron and Griffiths 6-4, 6-1.

Pershore remain four points behind the league leaders following their comfortable 4-0 victory over Alcester B.

Jon Guppy and Antony Fordham (Pershore) beat Pete Watson and Tom Watson (Alcester B) 6-0, 6-2 and then got the better of Duncan Robinson and Emma Hubbard (Alcester B) 6-1, 6-4.

Steve Bauer and Jack Hingley (Pershore) beat Robinson and Hubbard 6-2, 6-0 and then eased past Watson and Watson 6-3, 6-1.

Reigning champions Stratford-on-Avon bounced back to form with a 3-1 win over relegation-threatened Evesham.

George Adams and Graeme Adams beat Andrew Crowther and Sam Turner (Evesham) 6-3, 3-6, 1-0 on a championship tie-break and then beat Simon Wall and John Clarke (Evesham) 7-5, 6-1.

Alaister Orchard and Chris Welland (Stratford) beat Wall and Clarke 6-0, 6-2, but lost to Crowther and Turner 3-6, 3-6.

With Division One leaders Redditch out of action, second-placed Ardencote Manor moved to within a point, thanks to a resounding 4-0 success over Alcester C, dropping just six games in the entire match.

Stratford B slipped to fourth after their match with Claverdon was rained off and that allowed Moreton-in-Marsh to move into third place following their 4-0 victory over relegation candidates Shipston-on-Stour.

In Division Two, leaders Inkberrow A stay top after beating relegation candidates Claverdon B by a convincing 4-0 margin.

Close behind Inkberrow are Pershore B as they enjoyed a valuable 4-0 victory over Snitterfield, who continue their slide down the table.

Ardencote B stay third after beating basement boys Henley B with a 4-0 straight sets win.

Meanwhile, Chipping Campden B drew 2-2 with Warwick.

Division Three leaders Bidford A had their match versus Chipping Campden C postponed by rain.

Chasers Studley moved up to joint second with a 3-1 victory over mid-table Evesham B.

Joint second-placed Shipston B had their fixture against Inkberrow C postponed by rain, as did Redditch B against Inkberrow B.

In Division Four, a top-of-the-table clash saw Stratford C prove too strong for Redditch C as the visitors stormed to a 4-0 victory.

Second-placed Wildmoor A were forced to postpone their match at home to Tysoe due to rain while the mid-table clash between Aston Cantlow and Moreton-in-Marsh B was also rained off.

Elsewhere, a meeting of two teams battling relegation resulted in a 2-2 draw between Warwickshire County Council and Bidford B.

Division Five leaders Pershore C maintained their comfortable gap at the top with a 4-0 victory over Henley C.

Wildmoor B stay second, but they had their match against Littleton B rained off.

Moreton-in-Marsh C’s clash against Wildmoor C also fell foul of the poor weather conditions.

Meanwhile, third-placed Claverdon C were surprisingly held to a 2-2 draw by bottom-of-the-table Shipston C.