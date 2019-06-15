Disabled ramblers can go miles off-road

DISABLED ramblers have a new, eight-mile, all-terrain mobility route in Winchcombe.

Lady Ashcombe of Sudeley Castle will be hosting the launch and formal opening ceremony of the access route around Winchcombe, at Sudeley Castle tomorrow, Wednesday 12th June, at 10am.

The new route will be suitable for all-terrain mobility scooters and Tramper-style vehicles and has been developed and constructed by Cotswold Voluntary Wardens, the volunteer arm of the Cotswolds Conservation Board.

Following the opening ceremony a group of 13 people from Disabled Ramblers and their helpers, along with Cotswold Voluntary Wardens and representatives from local government and the National Trust, will undertake the inaugural ‘walk on wheels’.

The Cotswold Voluntary Wardens have been working on accessible paths across the Cotswolds for more than 20 years, but this new route marks the introduction of longer and more challenging routes for use by off-road mobility scooters.

The project marks their 50th anniversary and has involved hundreds of hours of volunteer work installing gates, working on surface improvements and negotiations and working closely with the Disabled Ramblers, landowners and the Gloucestershire County Council rights of way team.

The route will be available for everyone to download free after the launch from cotswoldsaonb.org.uk.