Nadhim Zahawi pleased with Raab’s support in leadership contest

Stratford MP Nadhim Zahawi says he is pleased that Tory leadership hopeful Dominic Raab was backed by so many colleagues in the party’s first round of voting yesterday, despite him coming in fourth, 87 votes behind front runner Boris Johnson.

Mr Raab took 27 votes in the first round behind Boris Johnson with 114, Jeremy Hunt with 43 and Michael Gove with 37.

Reaffirming his backing for Mr Raab, Mr Zahawi said: “I’m very pleased Dominic secured the backing of so many colleagues in the first ballot.

“The leadership campaign is just getting started and we’ve now got a good base to build on going into the second vote next week. Dominic is the change candidate who will deliver Brexit by October, who has the best vision for a fairer Britain, and the mettle to beat Jeremy Corbyn and Nigel Farage.”