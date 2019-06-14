Artist Jessica Brown in situ for Warwickshire Open Studios

From Royal visits to a right royal welcome from Warwickshire artist

A local artist who once handled visits to the region from members of the Royal family is looking forward to providing a right royal welcome to visitors during Warwickshire Open Studios taking place from Saturday until 30th June.

More than 300 artists are taking part in the open studios initiative in the county, where members of the public are invited into artists’ work spaces to see them in action and to purchase their work. Full listings for those taking part can be found by clicking this link Warwickshire Open Studios

Taking part for the first time in the regional celebration of artistic talent, Kineton based abstract painter Jessica Brown will be showing her work in Warwick.

Jessica has been painting most of her life and has always dreamed of pursuing her art as a full time career. However, it was only in her early 30s that she finally got to follow her dream and study Fine Art at Birmingham City University. She then had nearly a decade of success, selling more than 100 paintings through galleries across the UK, and taking part in numerous solo and joint exhibitions.

But then life events meant that for some years, her painting once again had to take a back seat. During this time she worked in communications at the UK Civil Service handling the media for VIP visits, including Government Ministers and numerous Royal visits, such as Prince Charles’ visit to the RSC.

Jessica says of this time in her life: “It was a very different career from painting, but so much of what I learned, around communication and creating connections, feeds into my art today.”

She continues: “I have a fascination with connections and interfaces – whether that be between people, places and memories, or between colours, shapes and edges. I hope to convey these stories of connection through the use of lines, shapes, light and shadow. I recently started a new series of paintings based on the far Eastern story about the ‘red thread of fate’. In this myth, the gods tie an invisible red thread around the ankles, or fingers of those that are destined to meet one another, or help each other in some way. Something of this idea has found its way into a new series of paintings I’ve called ‘Threads’.

Jessica works in acrylic paint, often including mixed media elements such as pastels and spray paint. Her captivating images cleverly mix light, colour and atmosphere. The result? Canvases overflowing with depth and ambiance.

She says of her work: “My aim is to create harmony and balance between elements, with dashes of serendipity and surprise. I’m so happy to be able to create paintings that connect with people, and that I hope bring them joy for years to come.”

For the last few years, Jessica has been in a position to fully focus on her painting again. Her work was recently selected for the prestigious, Saatchi Other Art Fair, and is currently being shown at the Kunsthuis Gallery Yorkshire, and the Montpellier Gallery in the heart of Stratford-upon-Avon.

Jessica is looking forward to giving visitors a warm welcome to her stand when she takes part in Warwickshire Open Studios in June. Jessica will be showing her work at the historic Warwick Museum, in the centre of Warwick on Saturday 15th, Saturday 22nd and Saturday 29th of June, from 10am – 5pm. A range of paintings (£350 upwards) are for sale, as well as prints (£35). To find out more, visit: Warwickshire Open Studios Jessica Brown.