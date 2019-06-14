Grants help community causes

COMMUNITY organisations and schools across south Warwickshire including some in Stratford are celebrating after being awarded a share of the £900,000 in National Lottery funding available this quarter.

Community arts group Escape Arts in Stratford has been awarded £49,945 to help create opportunities for people of all ages to engage in activities, connect with like-minded people and make new friends to keep active, motivated and involved in community life.

Bridgetown Primary School has been given £10,000 to install a multi-use games area.

Stratford Uniform Bank receives over £7,000 to help provide school uniforms for children from families on low or no incomes.

Henley Guild Hall Trust has been awarded £10,000 to help hold annual music festival to include art, music, drama and craft events.

Beaudesert and Henley Christmas Lights Working Party receives £2,500.

Radway Parish Council will use the £10,000 it’s received to install new equipment in the community playground and improve outdoor play opportunities for local children and families.

Shotteswell Village Hall receives £8,850 for its 2019 maintenance and refurbishment project.

Salford Priors Youth Club has been awarded £9,290 for its Safe ‘n’ Savvy to help young people gain new skills and develop stronger relations with the community.

All Saints Church Burton Dassett now has £10,000 to help install a kitchen area and toilet to help deliver a wider range of community activities.

The Priors School, Priors Marston receives £9,765 to help install a community shelter with gazebo to create a covered space for activities and to promote health and wellbeing.

Stretton-on-Fosse Parish Council will use its £8,000 lottery funding to install new playground and outdoor gym equipment.