Warwickshire stage of Ovo Women’s Energy Tour gets under way

THE Warwickshire stage of the Ovo Women’s Energy Tour has got under way.

Our award-winning photographer Mark Williamson was on the scene at Warwick this morning where Stage Four of the Women’s Tour officially started.

Upon leaving Warwick, the race’s star-studded field will pass through the University of Warwick, Kenilworth, Meriden, Bedworth and Wellesbourne as it gears up for what promises to be an unpredictable finale.

Riders will climb Edge Hill, an Ovo Energy Women’s Tour regular, albeit from its south-westerly approach for the first time before beginning three laps of a clockwise finishing circuit around Burton Dassett and Farnborough.

Featuring a gradient of 15 per cent in places, and averaging 4.9 per cent, the 1.7km climb through Burton Dassett Country Park has split the peloton into several groups during its previous inclusions in the race.

The climb was also a Skoda King of the Mountains ascent in last year’s Ovo Energy Tour of Britain.

In total, stage four of this year’s Ovo Energy Women’s Tour includes 1,513m of climbing.