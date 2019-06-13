This year’s Stratford Regatta cancelled

THE annual Stratford Boat Club Regatta taking place on Saturday has been cancelled, it has been announced.

Stratford Boat Club chiefs confirmed the hugely popular event, which has been running in town since 1879, has been cancelled due to the River Avon running too high and too fast for many of the attending crews to be safely marshalled.

The forecast for the river level for Friday is to rise significantly to the extent it will likely close navigation to unpowered craft.

A statement issued this morning from the club read: “Whilst the river level is then forecast to fall through Friday night and through Saturday, the club has regrettably come to the conclusion that we have to cancel this year’s regatta.

“This decision has not been taken lightly and done so within the context of the many young, inexperienced competing. It is the correct call on safety grounds.

“All clubs, sponsors, and support crews will be contacted directly.

“Thank-you to everyone for their support and understanding. We hope to see you next year in more clement conditions.”