Rain and flooding causes rail disruption to Stratford

HEAVY rain and flooding is causing widespread disruption on southbound rail service between Birmingham and Stratford-upon-Avon, today, Thursday.

Continuous rain and flooding between Whitlocks End and Stratford-upon-Avon means trains are currently unable to run southbound towards Stratford-upon-Avon.

Delays are reported by West Midlands Railway between Worcester Shrub Hill / Stourbridge Junction and Stratford-upon-Avon and also between Kidderminster / Birmingham Snow Hill and Whitlocks End.

Trains running between these stations may be cancelled or diverted via Dorridge and disruption is expected until the end of the day.

Check before you travel:

You can check your journey using the National Rail Enquiries real-time Journey Planner

Twitter: If you would like to follow this incident on Twitter, please use #StratforduponAvon

Compensation: You may be entitled to compensation if you experience a delay in completing your journey today. Please keep your train ticket and make a note of your journey, as both will be required to support any claim.