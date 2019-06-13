Do3 champions its biggest race weekend

TRIATHLON

WARWICKSHIRE triathlon squad Do3 concluded one its biggest weekends of racing which saw Corinne Moss crowned as British age group standard distance champion.

Moss’ win underlines the best season to date for Do3 with World and European champion titles already secured.

Moss raced in Leeds at the AJ Bell World Triathlon 2019, a standard distance course made up of a 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run.

She finished the swim in 23:02, bike in 1:03 and run in 44:02.

With an overall race time of 2:18, Moss was crowned the GB age group standard distance champion, 12 minutes ahead of her closest competitor.

It was one of the busiest weekends for triathlon races in the UK and more than 20 of Do3’s squad competed at middle distance events.

Guy Cochrane, Cameron Craik, Marcus Gaskill, Guy Bicknell, Naomi Robb, Claire Jackson, Neil Wicks, Yusuf Ibrahim-Zai, Oscar Metcalf and Adrian Barron competed in Ironman 70.3 Staffordshire.

The middle distance event was raced over 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21km bike and was set amidst rolling countryside with a hilly run rounding off the endurance competition.

Craik was the first Do3 athlete to finish, in a time of 4:35.

Cochrane finished in a time of 4:46, earning him a place at this year’s Ironman 70.3 world championships in Nice.

Metcalf put in a great swim after the work he has been doing with the squad, finishing with an overall time of 5:37, closely followed by Barron, who completed his first ever middle distance event, in 5:39.

Robb knocked a massive 35 minutes off her previous middle distance time, despite the previous race having a half distance swim, finishing in 5:49 while Ibrahim-Zai completed the race in 4:57, Wicks in 4:49, Bicknell in 5:08 and Gaskell in 5:15.

At the Cotswold 113, five athletes raced over the 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21km run course, with all of them achieving personal best times.

Rebecca Wass completed the race in 6:22, a personal best by 48 minutes.

Andrew White posted a personal best by more than 15 minutes with a 32:23 swim, 2:36 bike and 1:43 run and was ninth in his age group.

Aimee Spicer knocked 8 minutes off her previous time, finishing in 7:17.

Claudie Combelas finished in 6:34 with a great improvement on her swim and Mel Knight raced her first middle distance event after injury to complete Cotswold 113 in 5:19, four minutes quicker than last year.

Athletes from the squad also took part in other endurance races.

Kate Wilson completed the 52.4m Race to The Tower run along the Cotswold Way.

Tasha Chandler finished first lady at the Settle Saunter 23-mile race in 4:13, while John Wrottesley and Toni Senior were in the Lake District for the Great North Swim.

Wrottesley took part in the gruelling 10km event in Lake Windermere finishing in 3:01 and Senior was fourth in her age group over the 5km swim in a time of 1:28.

In other marathon swimming events, Beccy Huntley took part in the 10km Jubilee River swim in a time of 3:15.

In San Francisco Natalie Brown completed the Escape from Alcatraz Triathlon 4:09 which was made up of a 2.4km swim, 29km bike and 13km run.

Head coach Dave Knight said: “I have so many reasons to be proud after this weekend’s racing.

“It’s been our liveliest weekend of the year so far with more than 25 athletes competing.

“Firsts, personal bests, improvements and Championship titles have been achieved.

“Triathlon is truly inspiring and I’m delighted for everyone whose hard work and commitment paid off this weekend.”