Disappointment at slow progress of cycle hire scheme

A Boris Bike style cycle hire scheme is still on the cards for Stratford, despite an apparent lack of progress since the idea was first announced in 2017.

A report put before Cabinet in November 2017 outlined two options for such a scheme, the first a docked scheme where bikes could be picked up and dropped off a points around the town for a small fee, and the second a dock-less scheme where bikes could be left anywhere.

At the time members favoured a docked bike scheme and invited expressions of interest from potential operators.

Despite growing pressure on the authority to focus its efforts on tackling climate change, on the face of it little appears to have happened to move the scheme forward.

Explaining the status of the scheme, Cllr Daren Pemberton, deputy leader and place portfolio holder, said: “Following a Cabinet decision in 2017, interested parties were invited to demonstrate how they would implement a cycle hire scheme in Stratford-upon-Avon.

“Joining the West Midlands cycle share scheme was considered to be the best option available and we have been working to implement this. Unfortunately, the rollout of this scheme has taken longer than anticipated, but a pilot has recently been launched in Wolverhampton, which we will be monitoring with a view to bringing bikes to Stratford as the scheme develops.”

Expressing disappointment that the bike hire scheme is taking so long to get off the ground, Liberal Democrat member Cllr Jenny Fradgley said: “Along with other ‘green’ initiatives such as electric car charging points the Conservatives seem to be dragging their feet on this.

“I’m disappointed that they don’t seem to be including local organisations such as the Stratford Cycle Forum in this. They could at least start now by improving the cycle infrastructure in the town – we badly need more parking points for cycles – in preparation for the eventual introduction of a cycle hire scheme.”