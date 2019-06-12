Alcester A show no signs of letting up in title hunt

TENNIS

ALCESTER A are now 28 points clear at the top of the Wildmoor Summer Tennis League Premier Division table after the eighth round of fixtures following their 4-0 victory over their own B team.

Barney Williams and Sam Thruston-nend (Alcester A) beat Duncan Robinson and Matt Fielding (Alcester B) 6-1, 6-3 and defeated Gareth Price and Pete Watson (Alcester B) 6-3, 7-5.

Charlie Watson and Marcus Powell (Alcester A) then beat Price and Watson 6-2, 6-4 and beat Robinson and Fielding 6-1, 6-3.

Pershore retained second spot after beating basement boys Henley 4-0.

However, Henley’s Craig Mander had to retire in the second set of their final rubber while leading 4-3.

George Southall and Jack Hingley (Pershore) beat Tom Griffiths and Craig Mander (Henley) 6-2, 6-0 and then got the better of Max Retallack and Alex Didlick (Henley) 6-1, 6-1.

Jon Guppy and Anthony Fordham (Pershore) downed Retallack and Didlick 6-1, 6-1 before beating Griffiths and Mander after their injury 6-1, 6-4.

For the first time in 16 years, reigning champions Stratford-on-Avon are seeing their title chances slipping away after they dropped two more points in a 2-2 draw at Chipping Campden.

Campden’s Martyn Ledbury and Ali Johnson beat Stratford captain William Morley-Cotterell and Jeremy Simons 7-6, 7-6, but then lost on a championship tie-break 6-7, 7-5, 0-1 to Stratford’s other pairing Ryan Bolton and George Adams.

Campden captain George Richards and Tom Partridge also won their first rubber against Bolton and Adams 7-5, 6-2, but lost their second rubber to Morley-Cotterell and Simmons 6-7, 4-6.

Meanwhile, mid-table Littleton defeated second-bottom Evesham 4-0.

The opening rubber proved the closest before Sean and Ali Witheford (Littleton) overcame Simon Wall and Paul Everatt (Evesham) 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 after a championship tie-break.

They then overpowered Ray Foster-Morison and Matt Roberts (Evesham) 6-0, 6-1.

On the other court Craig Witheford and Richard Herborn (Littleton) beat Foster-Morison and Roberts 6-0, 6-1 and then edged out Wall and Everatt 6-4, 7-5.

In Division One, the match between the top two did not live up to expectation when Ardencote Manor could only field two players and had to forfeit two of their rubbers to leaders Redditch.

This meant that Redditch then took the match 3-1.

The one point gained by Ardencote was lost when the league docked them a point for not fielding a full team.

Third-placed Stratford B hosted fourth-placed Moreton-in-Marsh and shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

Finally, mid-table Claverdon travelled to Shipston-on-Stour and suffered a 3-1 defeat.

Inkberrow A remain top of the Division Two table after they drew 2-2 with Ardencote, but their gap at the top has been cut following Pershore’s 3-1 victory over Warwick.

Snitterfield surprisingly lost 4-0 to fifth-placed Chipping Campden B while the clash between the bottom two sides saw Claverdon B boost their hopes of avoiding the drop with a 4-0 victory over Henley B.

A depleted Bidford A team lost their first match of the season after going down 3-1 to Studley B, but retained top spot in Division Three.

Shipston B consolidated second spot by beating Redditch 3-1.

Evesham B pulled clear of the relegation zone with a valuable 4-0 defeat of Chipping Campden C.

Mid-table Inkberrow B beat sister side Inkberrow C in a close 3-1 victory which went to two tie-breaks, but the result left their C team club mates rock bottom.

Stratford C opened up a nine-point gap at the top of Division Four following their 4-0 success over basement boys Tysoe.

Wildmoor A enjoyed a 4-0 victory over Redditch C while Aston Cantlow were held to a 2-2 draw by second-bottom Bidford B.

Meanwhile, Moreton-in-Marsh got the better of Warwickshire County Council 3-1.

In Division Five, Pershore C moved five points clear at the top of the table after comfortably beating rock bottom Shipston C 4-0.

Second-placed Wildmoor B were held to a 2-2 draw by Wildmoor C while Henley C claimed a 3-1 success over Claverdon C in a game where every single rubber went to a championship tie-break.

Elsewhere, Littleton B enjoyed a 4-0 victory over Moreton-in-Marsh C.