Byng breaks British best

ATHLETICS

IN his quest to throw the European U20 Championships qualifying distance of 18.85m, Stratford AC’s Lewis Byng finally broke that barrier three times in one competition at the University of Birmingham Open.

His best mark of the series, 19.14m, added 55 centimetres to the British age-17 best.

It also moves him to second on the UK U20 all-time list.

Byng will next compete at the England U20 Championships on Wednesday, 22nd June when he will aim to secure his place on the British team for the European U20 Championships in Boras, Sweden, in July.