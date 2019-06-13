Stratford’s Burdus-Cook smashes PB at Two Castles 10k

ATHLETICS

MATT Burdus-Cook and Lynne Hinson were the top Stratford AC finishers at the Two Castles Run, reports Jon Mulkeen.

Burdus-Cook, who was a last-minute entry to the race, finished 20th overall and ninth in the M35 category.

He clocked a lifetime best of 36:24.

Hinson was the first Stratford woman to finish and the 51st woman overall.

Her time of 46:06 was 11 seconds quicker than her performance at this race last year and placed her fifth in the W45 age group.

Tim Hutchinson was the second Stratford athlete past the finish line in 141st place, although club-mate James Cusack – who finished five places behind – had the faster chip time. Hutchinson was credited with 41:20, while Cusack clocked 41:06.

Similarly, Peter Sugden finished ahead of Adam Evans, but the latter had the faster chip time.

They recorded respective times of 42:49 and 41:25.

Damian Wheeler (45:48) and Graham Hill (45:54) also finished inside 46 minutes.

Twenty-year-old Annie Cox was the second Stratford woman to cross the line, finishing in 46:45.

Luke Watkins (47:47) also finished well inside 50 minutes, as did Clare Weatherhead (49:46) who placed 23rd in the W45 category.

Andrew Madden completed the race in 50:17, while Cara Reynolds finished in 50:42.

Emily Adams (50:51) and Karl Harris (50:52) ran together, finishing just ahead of Mike Barrie (51:07).

Rebecca Pridham (51:57) and Suzi Graham (52:27) followed shortly after.

Beverley Brigden was eighth in the W55 age group, clocking a PB of 52:49.

Dave Maundrell (52:57), Ian Hill (52:29), Maggie Macleod (53:18), Louise Stewart (54:11), Ruth Calderbank (57:02) and Stuart Macleod (58:34) were the other Stratford athletes to finish within an hour.

The race, which had more than 4,000 participants, was won by Leamington’s Callum O’Hanlon in 32:55. His club-mate Kelly Edwards was the first woman, clocking 37:20.