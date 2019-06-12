Stratford masters take Midland Championships by storm

ATHLETICS

STRATFORD Athletic Club athletes came away from the recent Midland Masters Championships with a haul of 22 medals, 12 of them gold, reports Brian Gravelsons.

Paula Williams single-handedly earned a third of the club’s gold medals.

Competing in the W45 category, she won the 80m hurdles in an equal-PB of 12.7 and then went on to win the 100m (13.31), long jump (4.69m) and javelin (35.12m).

She also took the silver medal in the shot put with 10.57m, just 11 centimetres shy of first place.

Elaine Ledden, making her first appearance at this level, earned gold in the W55 100m (15.53) and the 400m (76.77), breaking the age group club record in the longer event.

She also earned bronze in the long jump with 3.26m, another club record for the age group.

Phil Brennan picked up a middle-distance double in the M75 category.

He won the 800m in 3:08.3 and then took the 1,500m in a meeting record of 6:23.

Club-mate David Jones was almost as successful in the M65 category, winning the 1,500m in 5:51.55 and taking silver in the 800m in 2:52.43.

David Wilson and Brian Gravelsons, both returning from recent injuries, secured a quintet of medals in the M50 category.

Wilson won gold in the 200m in a PB of 26.8 with Gravelsons taking silver (28.9).

Wilson also earned silver in the 100m in 13.24, another PB, just ahead of bronze medallist Gravelsons (13.89).

Earlier in the day, Wilson had finished second in the long jump with 4.42m, an age group club record. Gravelsons ended his day with a PB of 20.42m in the discus.

Paul Hawkins won gold in the M60 5000m race walk, clocking 31:27.77 – 51 seconds quicker than his time last year.

Christine Coote bagged four medals in the W60 age group, taking silver in the 200m (36.18) and bronze in the 100m (16.88), shot put (6.36m) and long jump (3.06m, a club record).