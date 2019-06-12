Warwickshire Schools Track and Field Championships results

ATHLETICS

Senior Boys

100m – 1st Toby Baldwin (Rugby School); 2nd Jonathan Knox (KES); 3rd Abenash Kanagasingam (KES)

200m – 1st Harry Allwood (Warwick School); 2nd Jonathan Knox (KES)

400m – 1st Adam Bayliss (KES)

800m – Cian Hutton (Lawrence Sheriff); 2nd Rhys Mahon (Alcester Grammar)

High jump – 1st Jasper Kraamer (Rugby School); 2nd Will Eadon (Southam College)

Triple jump – 1st Jasper Kraamer (Rugby School)

Javelin – 1st Will Eadon (Southam College)

Inter Boys

100m – 1st Cole Williams (St Benedict’s); 2nd Alex Powell (Kineton High); 3rd Callum Findlay (Warwick School); 4th Tim Cort (Lawrence Sheriff); 5th Jevayd Linton (Avon Valley); 6th Matt Ashbourne (Myton); 7th Callum Pinto (St Thomas More)

200m – 1st Gabriel Ball (Myton); 2nd George Hendy (KES); 3rd Callum Findlay (Warwick School); 4th Conlan Boyle (Lawrence Sheriff); 5th Callum Pinto (St Thomas More); 6th Bradley Bates (St Thomas More)

400m – 1st James Sheriff (Polesworth); 2nd Stephen McKenzie (Ashlawn); 3rd Ty Adkins (Alcester Grammar); 4th Owen De Souza (Southam College); 5th Remo Volpe (Princethorpe College); 6th Jack Bower (Myton); 7th Tom Andrews (St Thomas More)

800m – 1st Jai Sispal (North Leamington); 2nd Dan Carey (Harris School); 3rd Josh Goodman (Shipston Community College); 4th James Kiley (Kenilworth School); 5th Ben James (Polesworth)

1,500m – 1st James Mucklow (Studley High); 2nd Sam Chalmers (Rugby School); 3rd Jonathan Masters (KES); 4th Tom Chesters (Polesworth); 5th Harry Barlow (Polesworth)

100m hurdles – 1st Cole Williams (St Benedict’s); 2nd Jai Sispal (North Leamington); 3rd Luke Gosling (Lawrence Sheriff); 4th Harry Sugden (Alcester Grammar); 5th Owen De Souza (Southam College); 6th Harry Jackson (Polesworth)

400m hurdles – 1st Edward Faulds (Harris School); 2nd George Foxe-Rowe (Alcester Grammar)

High jump – 1st Steve Bates (Higham Lane); 2nd George Foxe-Rowe (Alcester Grammar); 3rd – Dan McKeown (Shipston Community College); 4= Sam Ravenscroft (Polesworth) & Nick Butler (Alcester Grammar)

Long jump – 1st Alex Powell (Kineton High); 2nd Sam Smith (Kenilworth School); 3rd Dan McKeown (Shipston Community College); 4th Tim Cort (Lawrence Sheriff); 5th Bradley Bates (St Thomas More)

Triple jump – 1st Nick Butler (Alcester Grammar); 2nd Jack Bower (Myton); 3rd Ollie Wear (Alcester Grammar); 4th Josh Beeson (Kenilworth School)

Discus – 1st Oliver Nilsson (Rugby School); 2nd Adam Fasko (Aylesford); 3rd Adam Farrow (Alcester Grammar); 4th Harry Lewis (Higham Lane)

Javelin – 1st Ollie Wear (Alcester Grammar); 2nd Adam farrow (Alcester Grammar); 3rd Tom De Souza (Kenilworth School); 4th Tom Andrews (St Thomas More); 5th Matt Ashbourne (Myton)

Shot put – 1st Gabriel Ball (Myton); 2nd Ardal Yallop (Kenilworth School); 3rd Harry Sugden (Alcester Grammar)

Hammer – 1st Ardal Yallop (Kenilworth School); 2nd Tom De Souza (Kenilworth School)

Junior Boys

100m – 1st Ben Hardy (Princethorpe College); 2nd Dara Falope (Rugby School); 3rd George Phillips (KES); 4th Alex Williams (North Leamington); 5th Oscar Albanese (St Benedict’s)

200m – 1st Joe Talbot (Higham Lane); 2nd Marco Cigolea (Higham Lane); 3rd William Burns (Myton); 4th James Killpack (Kineton High)

300m – Rhys Bennett (Southam College); 2nd Robert Marlow (Myton); 3rd Sam yates (Higham Lane); 4th Oscar Mooney-McKenna (Lawrence Sheriff); 5th Myles Hill (Polesworth); 6th Harrison Wain (Polesworth); 7th Gianluca Gladden (Alcester Grammar)

800m – 1st Jake Minshull (Kenilworth School); 2nd Ben Carroll (Lawrence Sheriff); 3rd Caleb Spriggs (Alcester Academy); 4th Austin Turner (Southam College); 5th Jamie Robinson (Alcester Grammar); 6th Aedan Mason (Kingsbury School); 7th Mark Dunkley (Princethorpe College); 8th Jack Hiatt (Hartshill)

1,500m – 1st Henry Woodward (Rugby School); 2nd Sam Yates (Higham Lane); 3rd Matt Robinson (KES); 4th Dominic Evans (Avon Valley); 5th Oliver Sandhu (Southam College); 6th Matthew Leek (Kenilworth School); 7th James Stretton (Kingsbury School); 8th Theo Skirvin (KES)

80m hurdles – 1st Freddie Clemons (Shipston Community College); 2nd Isaac Bogle (Myton); 3rd Joe Talbot (Higham lane); 4th David Leng (Rugby School); 5th Josh Roberts (Alcester Grammar); 6th Ed Sharpe (Princethorpe College); 7th James Richardson (Polesworth); Elliot Coop (Kenilworth School)

High jump – 1st Freddie Clemons (Shipston Community College); 2nd Lewis Gurney (Ashlawn); 3rd Isaac Bogle (Myton); 4th Alex Winning (Alcester Grammar); 5th= Ryan Sweeting (Rugby School) & Myles Hill (Polesworth); 7th Elliot Coop (Kenilworth School)

Long jump – 1st Freddie Clemons (Shipston Community College); 2nd William Burns (Myton); 3rd Lewis Gurney (Ashlawn); 4th Oscar Albanese (St Benedict’s); 5th Lee Rourke (Higham Lane)

Triple jump – 1st Rhys Bennett (Southam College); 2nd Seb Steven (KES); 3rd Zac Cale (Alcester Grammar); 4th Dominic Ash (Myton); 5th Luke Hussel-Bee Orwin (Polesworth); 6th Ed Mitchell (Princethorpe College); 7th Matt Watson (Higham Lane)

Discus – 1st Sam Carnevale (Higham Lane); 2nd Austin Turner (Southam College); 3rd Gianluca Gladden (Alcester Grammar); 4th David Rowe (Henley-in-Arden High); 5th Alex Skirrow (Kenilworth School); 6th Tom Phillips (Princethorpe College); 7th Charlie Bell (Higham Lane); 8th Cameron mac (Avon Valley)

Javelin – 1st Joshua Roberts (Alcester Grammar); 2nd Tom Manning (KES); 3rd Cameron Aitchison (Ashlawn); 4th Sean Lafferty (aylesford); 5th Samuel Wilson (Kenilworth School); 6th Adam Cope (Ash Green); 7th David Menzies (Higham Lane)

Shot put – 1st Dara Falope (Rugby School); 2nd Saul Hulland (Polesworth); 3rd Archie das Gupta (Rugby School); 4th Jake Minshull (Kenilworth School); 5th Sean Lafferty (Aylesford); 6th Seb Steven (KES); 7th Austin Turner (Southam Colege)

Senior Girls

100m – 1st Imogen Sheppard (Stratford Grammar); 2nd Olivia Hackney (Rugby School)

200m – 1st Imogen Sheppard (Stratford Grammar); 2nd Olivia Hackney (Rugby School)

800m – 1st Beth Sykes (St Benedict’s); 2nd Daisy Musk (Stratford School); 3rd Alice Hilary (Nicholas Chamberlaine)

1,500m – 1st Abi Wootton (unknown)

400m hurdles – 1st Georgina Woodward (Rugby School)

Long jump – 1st Georgina Woodward (Rugby School)

Triple jump – 1st Maddie Bromwich (King’s High)

Javelin – 1st Lauren Ashbourne (Myton)

Shot put – 1st Sophie Hunt (Myton)

Hammer – 1st Sophie Hunt (Myton)

Inter Girls

100m – 1st Olivia Webber (Henley-in-Arden High); 2nd Tia Lynch (Ashlawn); 3rd Jasmine Williams (St Benedict’s); 4th Faith Tozer (Myton); 5th Amy Carr (Kenilworth School); 6th Jess Sadler (Polesworth)

200m – 1st Olivia Webber (Henley-in-Arden High); 2nd Tia Lynch (Ashlawn); 3rd Catherine Reynolds (King’s High); 4th Hannah Cooper (North Leamington); 5th Joy Obiajunwa (Polesworth); 6th Amy Carr (Kenilworth School); 7th Eve Howard (Princethorpe College)

300m – 1st Holly Pater (Kenilworth School); 2nd Ellie Bryan (Henley-in-Arden High); 3rd Alice Smith (Higham Lane)

800m – 1st Rosie Cale (Stratford Grammar); 2nd Sian Lewis (Queen Elizabeth); 3rd Sophie Hill (Rugby High); 4th Georgia Everson (Southam College); 5th Molly Minshull (Princethorpe College); 6th Rosie Cherry (North Leamington); 7th Lauren Sykes (St Benedict’s)

1,500m – 1st Georgia Campbell (Henley-in-Arden High); 2nd Gigi Thomas (King’s High); 3rd Eve Littlehales (Higham Lane)

3,000m – 1st Anna Lovett (Southam College)

80m hurdles – 1st Georgia Mcunn (Kenilworth School); 2nd Izzy Fairhurst (Southam College); 3rd Zoe Gardner (Bilton High); 4th Maddie Clarke (Alcester Grammar); 5th Alex Murgatroyd (Rugby School); 6th Eve Littlehales (Higham Lane)

300m hurdles – 1st Millie Leighton (Stratford Grammar)

Steeplechase – 1st Emily Lovett (Southam College)

High jump – 1st Faye Gourlas (St Benedict’s); 2nd Evie Lowe (St Benedict’s); 3rd Zoe Gardner (Bilton High); 4th Izzy Fairhurst (Southam College)

Long jump – 1st Megan Burge (Bilton High); 2nd Lili Oravecz (Hartshill); 3rd Maddie Clark (Alcester Grammar); 4th Faith Tooze (Myton); 5th Emily Wild (Henley-in-Arden High); 6th Emily Wild (Polesworth); 7th Eve Howard (Princethorpe College)

Triple jump – 1st Millie Leighton (Stratford Grammar); 2nd Megan Burge (Bilton High); 3rd Rosie Cale (Stratford Grammar)

Discus – 1st Charlotte Booth (myton); 2nd Alys Clarke (Kingsley); 3rd Lucy McNee (Rugby School); 4th Eirinn Newcombe (Etone); 5th Rachel Dell (St Thomas More); 6th Emma Jones (Henley-in-Arden High)

Javelin – 1st Lydia Mitchell (Alcester Grammar); 2nd Amy Cook (Kingsbury School); 3rd Lauren Haywood (St Thomas More); 4th Maddie Smith (Myton); 5th Nicole Beard (Kineton High)

Shot put – 1st Alys Clarke (Kingsley); 2nd Hannah Ford (Henley-in-Arden High); 3rd Daisy Gill (Higham Lane)

Hammer – 1st Lily Clarke (Kingsley)

Junior Girls

100m – 1st Emily Knox (Kenilworth School); 2nd Caitlyn Buckley (Shipston Community College); 3rd Madison Norton (Southam College); 4th Ciara Doherty (Ashlawn); 5th Sofia Wood (Alcester Grammar)

200m – 1st Emily Knox (Kenilworth School); 2nd Milly Woodman-Booth (Coleshill); 3rd Caitlyn Buckley (Shipston Community College); 4th Lucy Lane (King’s High); 5th Molly Wincott-Thomas (Princethorpe College); 6th Sofia Wood (Alcester Grammar); 7th Bethany Blundell (Rugby High)

800m – 1st Poppy Foxe-Rowe (Alcester Academy); 2nd Olivia Williams (Rugby School); 3rd Leah Bowen (Shipston Community College); 4th Anna Farrow (Rugby High); 5th Eloise Dunning (King’s High); 6th Libby Price (Polesworth); 7th Rosie Dillon (Southam College).

1,500m – 1st Grace Golinski (Alcester Grammar); 2nd Elspeth Unitt (Southam College); 3rd Emma Dobson (King’s High)

75m hurdles – 1st Charlotte Rattley (Myton); 2nd Ella Bower (Myton); 3rd Holly Newton (Stratford Grammar); 4th Issy Newton (Stratford Grammar); 5th Ellie Lane (Hartshill); 6th Gracie Adams (Polesworth)

High jump – 1st Lucy Lane (Kingsley); 2nd Freya Dalrymple (King’s High); 3rd Anna Farrow (Rugby High); 4th Sophie Smart (Shipston Community Colllege); 5th Ella Ashley (Stratford Grammar); 6th Ellie Lane (Harsthill)

Long jump – 1st M.Strachan (Polesworth); 2nd Molly Wincott-Thomas (Princethorpe); 3rd Lauren Healy (Kenilworth School); 4th Annabelle Wolverson (King’s High); 5th Fatima Dambatta (Stratford Grammar)

Discus – 1st Emma Bowen-Williams (Stratford Grammar); 2nd Vienna Green (Higham Lane); 3rd Imogen George (Stratford Grammar); 4th Danielle Johnston (King’s High); 5th Leia Gonzales-Lee (Rugby High); 6th Jess Mackenzie (Princethorpe College); 7th Molly Tonks (St Thomas More); 8th Megan Marsh (Kenilworth School)

Javelin – 1st Lucy Randall (Rugby High); 2nd Ruby Spencer (Polesworth); 3rd Hollyes Newton (Stratford Grammar); 4th Megan Marsh (Kenilworth School); 5th Freya Dalrymple (King’s High); 6th Mia Evan-Cook (Stratford Grammar); 7th Molly Tonks (St Thomas More)

Shot put – 1st Imogen George (Stratford Grammar); 2nd Leia Gonzalez-Lee (Rugby School); 3rd Mille Vyskocil (Higham Lane); 4th Charlotte Bowers (Rugby Free); 5th Issy Newton (Stratford Grammar); 6th Georgia Murray (Campion School); 7th Eloise sunderland (Keniwlorth School); 8th Abigail Beverley (Higham Lane)

Hammer – 1st Eloise Sunderland (Kenilworth School); 2nd Charlotte Bowers (Rugby Free); 3rd Monica Davidson (Kenilworth School)