Road closures ahead of Thursday’s OVO Women’s cycle race in Warwickshire

WARWICKSHIRE welcomes the return of the OVO Energy Women’s Tour on Thursday (13th June).

There will be road closures in place across the county to allow the race to take place and police are urging local people and people coming to watch the event to allow extra time for their journeys.

The 158km race starts at Market Square in Warwick at around 10.15am and finishes at Burton Dassett Country Park at around 3pm. There will be road closures in place in both Warwick and Burton Dassett during the day.

The race will pass through a number of other towns and villages in Warwickshire with rolling road closures in place to allow the competitors to pass through safely. More details about the day can be found here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/community/ovo-energy-womens-tour-2019/1

Details of road closures and disruptions can be found here while a map of the race route is available here

Chief inspector Darren Webster said: “The tour is returning to Warwickshire and we are proud to support the event. We’d like to ensure people have advance warning that there will be road closures and potential delays on Thursday so please plan your journey and give yourself plenty of time.

“If you are planning on attending the event, especially if you are going to Warwick and Burton Dassett, please arrive in plenty of time. There will be plenty of entertainment for all the family.”