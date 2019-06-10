Stratford golfers prepare for marathon challenge

THEY’VE called themselves The Half Pints but they could also be The Fab Four because four colleagues who work in Stratford’s busy pub and hotel industry will tee off at 5.30am tomorrow (Tuesday), to raise money for Macmillan Cancer by playing 72 holes of golf at Bidford Grange Golf Club.

The team of Craig Lovell, Chris Lambert, Isaac Bramble and Steve Lovell (Craig’s dad) expect to finish their charity challenge at 10pm. Their target is to raise over £500 for the charity.

The annual Longest Day Golf Challenge – organised by Macmillan – is open to golfers up and down the country and this year the four friends from Stratford have formed a team representing The Old Thatch Tavern and The White Swan Hotel where they are staff.

“We are all really big on supporting charity and unfortunately everyone knows someone or is related to someone affected by cancer. We are playing a sport we really enjoy and helping a worthy cause at the same time. We might have a few aches and pains tomorrow but the joy is taking part today,” Craig said.

The link to make donations to support The Half Pints is open until September and can be accessed via longestdaygolf.macmillan.org.uk/Team/thehalfpints