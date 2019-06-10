Weekend cricket results

CRICKET

Saturday, 8th June

Warwickshire League, Premier Division

Walmley (5pts) v Stratford (5pts) match abandoned

Division Four

Stratford (5pts) v Castle Bromwich (5pts) match abandoned

Cotswold Hills League, Premier Division

Bretforton 158 all out (22pts) bt Shipston-on-Stour 112 all out (6pts)

Exhall & Wixford (5pts) v Lapworth (5pts) match abandoned

Long Itchington 127 all out (6pts) lost to Wellesbourne 132-9 (19pts)

Norton Lindsey & Wolverton (5pts) v Kineton (5pts) match abandoned

Overbury 58 all out (5pts) lost to Alcester & Ragley 123 all out (20pts)

Division One

Elmley Castle 109-7 (19pts) bt Ashton-under-Hill 105 all out (4pts)

Leek Wootton (5pts) v FISSC (5pts) match abandoned

Rowington (5pts) v Leamington 3rds (5pts) match abandoned

Warwickshire County Council (5pts) v Tanworth & Camp Hill (5pts) match abandoned

Winchcombe (5pts) v Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 2nds (5pts) match abandoned

Division Two

Badsey 140-6 (5pts) lost to Stoneleigh 142-7 (16pts)

Leamington 4ths 143-2 (18pts) bt Kenilworth Wardens 3rds 142-5 (3pts)

Temple Grafton (5pts) v Adlestrop (5pts) match abandoned

Wellesbourne 2nds 120 all out (6pts) lost to Moreton-in-Marsh 124 all out (20pts)

Woodbourne (5pts) v Catherine de Barnes (5pts) match abandoned

Division Three

Ashorne & Moreton Morrell 161-9 (10pts) tied with Long Itchington 2nds 161-5 (12pts)

Earlswood 3rds (5pts) v Ebrington (5pts) match abandoned

Mickleton 117-7 (19pts) bt Stanway 116 all out (4pts)

Shipston-on-Stour 2nds (5pts) v Broadway (5pts) match abandoned

The Lenches 81 all out (2pts) lost to Blockley 85-5 (19pts)

Division Four

Bidford-on-Avon 212-8 (21pts) bt Exhall & Wixford 2nds 164-9 (7pts)

Claverdon (5pts) v Leek Wootton 2nds (5pts) match abandoned

Great Alne (5pts) v Rowington 2nds (5pts) match abandoned

Stratford Bards (5pts) v Fladbury (5pts) match abandoned

Tanworth & Camp Hill 2nds (5pts) v Henley-in-Arden (5pts) match abandoned

Division Five

Alcester & Ragley 2nds 109-5 (2pts) lost to Dorridge & Hockley Heath 112-3 (16pts)

Ashton-under-Hill 2nds 60 all out (0pts) lost to Southam 61-0 (20pts)

Catherine de Barnes 2nds (5pts) v Inkberrow (5pts) match abandoned

Coventry Blues 215-5 (22pts) bt Warwick 3rds 132 all out (4pts)

Division Six

Bearley 46-3 (20pts) bt Kenilworth 3rds 45 all out (1pt)

Broadway 2nds 127-6 (19pts) bt Overbury 2nds 126 all out (5pts)

Kenilworth Wardens 4ths (5pts) v Norton Lindsey & Wolverton 3rds (5pts) match abandoned

Kineton 2nds 148-7 (3pts) lost to Winchcombe 2nds (19pts)

Lapworth 2nds (5pts) v Earlswood 4ths (5pts) match abandoned

Division Seven

Earlswood 5ths (5pts) v Alvechurch & Hopwood 3rds (5pts) match abandoned

Kenilworth Wardens 5ths (5pts) v Astwood Bank 5ths (5pts) match abandoned

Lapworth 3rds (5pts) v Bretforton 2nds (5pts) match abandoned

Southam 2nds (5pts) v Elmley Castle 2nds (5pts) match abandoned

Sunday, 9th June

Warwickshire Sunday Smash, Group Four

Stratford 111-2 (5pts) bt Alcester & Ragley 110-9 (0pts)

Arden Sunday League, Division Three

Knowle Village 214-8 (7pts) lost to Wellesbourne 215-7 (24pts)