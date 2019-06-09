Fan-favourite Taylor agrees Stourbridge switch

FOOTBALL

STRATFORD Town striker Mike Taylor has agreed to sign for fellow Evo-Stik Southern Premier Central outfit Stourbridge.

Taylor, more affectionately known as ‘The Beast’ among the Blues fans, becomes the second Town man to be snapped up by new Glassboys boss Ian Long after the former Alvechurch gaffer agreed terms with midfield maestro Will Grocott eight days ago.

The fan-favourite scored 20 goals in 39 appearances in all competitions for Town last season, during which he had brief stints at Tamworth and Leamington before returning to the Arden Garages Stadium.