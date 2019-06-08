Green congregation is awarded gold

STRATFORD-upon-Avon Methodist Church, has become the first Methodist Church in the country to receive a Gold Eco Church award.

The award recognises the top level of achievement as part of environmental charity A Rocha’s Eco Church scheme, which encourages churches to make changes to improve their climate impact and take action for the environment.

Stratford Methodist Church building was refurbished in 2014 which has significantly reduced its gas consumption, successfully reducing the carbon footprint of the church premises from 40 tonnes to 16 tonnes CO 2 annually.

The church has also installed solar panels and a ground source heat pump, and started using rain water to flush the toilets. This has allowed the church to invite more community groups to use the building while continuing to reduce the environmental impact.

Alongside Stratford Climate Action Network, the church organised the first Eco Fair in Stratford-Upon-Avon, and are busy preparing for this year’s Stratford Climate Action Day on 22nd June. Future environmental work for the church will involve more interaction with local groups, on a Climate Emergency campaign.

