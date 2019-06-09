Hospice van targeted by thieves

Stratford’s Shakespeare Hospice will have to foot a £1,000 bill after callous criminals stole a catalytic converter from the charity’s only large van.

The vehicle, which was parked at the hospice’s Avenue Farm charity shop, was targeted overnight on Thursday 30th May.

Catalytic converters are popular with thieves who steal the valuable parts to be sold on.

Caroline Lawrence, fundraising manager at the Shakespeare Hospice, said: “We’ve been told that it will cost around £1,000 to get new parts for the van, which is quite a lot of money for the hospice. We’ve received a lot of support on social media and luckily Mayswood Garage in Henley have lent us another van whilst ours is getting fixed.

“Our vehicle has our branding all over it and it is our only large van, we use it to collect furniture for the shop or to deliver items that people have bought.”

If you have any information about this incident call Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident 74 of 31st May.