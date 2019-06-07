Ex-Darlington and Corby Town boss appointed Town’s new manager

FOOTBALL

FORMER Darlington and Corby Town boss Tommy Wright has been appointed as Stratford Town’s new manager, it has been announced.

Wright takes over the reins of the Evo-Sitk Southern Premier Central club after Thomas Baillie left his post of head of football last month. Baillie is now head of senior football at fellow league rivals Tamworth.

Wright’s professional playing career started at Leicester City where he made his first team debut in 2002 aged 17.

He had playing spells with Brentford, Blackpool, Barnsley, Walsall and Darlington until being sold to Aberdeen.

He helped Darlington lift the FA Trophy in 2011 and moved into management at Corby Town and Nuneaton Town.

As player-manager at Corby Town, he lifted the Southern League Premier title in 2014/15 before taking over as manager at Conference North side Darlington until the end of last season.

Wright said: “Firstly I would like to say that I am delighted to be named as manager of Stratford Town.

“After conversations with the Stratford Town board over the last week or so it was clear that we shared a lot in common and I was sold on the ambitious plans moving forward.

“I would also like to praise Paul Davis and Steve Walker for the roles they have played in me joining the club, but also the work they have done with the pre-season programme and fulfilling the caretaker role in general.

“This is an exciting project, especially with the Stratford Town Academy already in place and rapidly growing, and it’s an exciting time to be a part of the club.

“I share the same vision of promoting youth and I will be working closely with the Academy programme.

“The young lads have a genuine chance with me if they apply themselves in the correct way. I have handed out over 40 first team debuts to 16 to 18 year olds in my six years as a manager, as well as moving four players onto professional clubs and creating three England C internationals. ”

“I am familiar with the Southern Premier League, having won it during my time at Corby Town in 2014/15. This year the league will be as strong as ever and I am looking forward to going toe-to-toe against the promotion favourites and build on what was a successful campaign last season.

“Of course I have player targets in mind, but I also believe I am walking into a squad that has a lot of quality in it.

“I’m looking forward to working with the lads and believe they will enjoy working with me.

“I will be speaking with the playing staff over the coming days and although some have already decided to move on, I look looking forward to sharing my thoughts and talk about the exciting future the club has and hope to convince them that Stratford Town is where they should remain.”

The backroom team will see Paul Davies as assistant manager and Stephen Walker as first team coach.