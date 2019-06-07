Man charged with burglary, fraud and handling stolen goods

A 33-year-old man has appeared in court charged with burglary and handling stolen goods, following four incidents in Stratford and Alcester this year.

In total, the man, of no fixed abode, faces one charge burglary, two of handling stolen goods and one of fraud by false representation.

He appeared Coventry and Warwickshire Magistrates Court yesterday and has been remanded in custody.

He will next appear at Warwick Crown Court on 4 July 2019.

The charges relate to four incidents in Alcester and Stratford between 29 January 2019 and 24 May 2019.